Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) to Sell

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

TH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

TH opened at $5.47 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

