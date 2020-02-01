Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 20,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,513. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

