Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Sell

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $406,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after purchasing an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $30,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $25,149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

