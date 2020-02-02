Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Sell

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

