Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) to Sell

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

AMPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,617. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

