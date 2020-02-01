Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com