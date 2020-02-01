Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.33.

EVBG stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Everbridge by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,257,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

