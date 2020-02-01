Zacks Investment Research Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Sell

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 16,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

