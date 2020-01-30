Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Sell

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

FNJN stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Finjan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

