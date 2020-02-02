Zacks Investment Research Lowers German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GABC. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $911.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

