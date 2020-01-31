Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Hold

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KNSL. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,554,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

