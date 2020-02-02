Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MPX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

