Zacks Investment Research Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

