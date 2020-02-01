Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

SNR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,191. The company has a market cap of $632.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.80. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,481,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 940,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

