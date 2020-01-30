Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Sell

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

