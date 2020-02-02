Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,467. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Qiwi by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 661,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Qiwi by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,475 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiwi by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

