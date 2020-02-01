Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 194,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benefitfocus by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 34.2% during the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 206,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

