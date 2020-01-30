Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Buy

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BWB. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

