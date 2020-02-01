Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Buy

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

