February 1, 2020
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to “Buy”

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

