Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Strong-Buy

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.75 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com