Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 5,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

