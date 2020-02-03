Zacks: Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, Director Neil P. Farmer bought 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,704.25. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 880,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 19.61% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 6,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%.

