Zacks: Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bank an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 7,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

