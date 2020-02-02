Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $118,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,953 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,600,378 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com