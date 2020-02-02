Zacks: OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OpGen an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com