Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

POWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

POWL traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. 159,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,024. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $478.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

