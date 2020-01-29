Zacks: Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUMU shares. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU remained flat at $$2.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

