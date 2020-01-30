Zacks: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $51,029.64. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMNI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $351.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

