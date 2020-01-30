Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $110.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TARO opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

