Zacks: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Given $937.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $937.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $7.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $742.00 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,417 shares of company stock worth $1,740,382 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

