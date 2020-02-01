Zacks: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Travelzoo an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Travelzoo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

