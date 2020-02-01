Zacks: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 179,481 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,165. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com