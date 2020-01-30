Zacks: Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Given $22.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.52) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vaccinex an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $7.42 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 585.69% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

