Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 856,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.75. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

