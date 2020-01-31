Zacks: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XBiotech an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XBIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $940.55 million, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.64. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

