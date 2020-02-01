Zacks: ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ZovioInc . an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

ZovioInc . stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

