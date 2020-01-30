Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

