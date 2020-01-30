Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) Trading Up 7.1%

Zedcor Energy Inc (CVE:ZDC) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.95.

Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zedcor Energy Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zedcor Energy (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Energy Inc provides oilfield rental equipment and accommodations to the drilling segment of the oilfield industry in Canada. It is also involved in the rental of generators, and light towers, as well as surface equipment, such as storage and shale tanks, floc tanks, power swivels, mud cans, pipe racks, pumps, and access and rig matting.

