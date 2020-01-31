ZEONS CORP/SH SH to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZEONS CORP/SH SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ZEON has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZEON opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing