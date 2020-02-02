Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Up 5.4%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

