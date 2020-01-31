Zibao Metals Recycling (LON:ZBO) Trading Down 27.3%

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc (LON:ZBO)’s stock price dropped 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), approximately 29,896 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 10,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $366,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.35.

About Zibao Metals Recycling (LON:ZBO)

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in trading non-ferrous metals, principally aluminum and copper in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong.

