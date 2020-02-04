Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Critical Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.25 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -179.19 GreenSky $414.67 million 4.16 $24.26 million $0.07 136.86

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85% GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 8 8 0 2.33 GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.26%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenSky beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.