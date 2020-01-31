Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $151.83

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.83 and last traded at $150.36, with a volume of 13530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

