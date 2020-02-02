Zinc of Ireland (ASX:ZMI) Trading Down 13.3%

Zinc of Ireland NL (ASX:ZMI) shares dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 204,022 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,880,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.09.

In other news, insider Adrian Goldstone 500,000 shares of Zinc of Ireland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th.

About Zinc of Ireland (ASX:ZMI)

Zinc of Ireland NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Ireland. It explores for zinc, gold, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Kildare project located west of Dublin. The company was formerly known as Global Metals Exploration NL and changed its name to Zinc of Ireland NL in July 2016.

Further Reading: What is a recession?