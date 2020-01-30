Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

