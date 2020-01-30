Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

ZGNX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 7,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,970. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

