Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 5.2%

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), approximately 11,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 37,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

