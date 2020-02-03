Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.30 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,292 shares of company stock valued at $21,268,755.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

