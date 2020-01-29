zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €101.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.13 ($114.10).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €73.50 ($85.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. zooplus has a twelve month low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a twelve month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.43. The firm has a market cap of $547.32 million and a PE ratio of -73.87.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

